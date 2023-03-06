“It Means Genocide Continues” – Racist, Godless Democrat Lawmaker Sick of “White Christians” Adopting Native American Babies

Minnesota Democrat lawmaker Heather Keeler came under fire after she posted racist, godless attacks on “white Christians” on her Facebook page.

Keeler wrote: “I’m sick of white Christians adopting our babies and rejoicing… It’s a really sad day when that happens. It means the genocide continues… White saviors are the worst.”

The alleged post has since been deleted.

No doubt, this same woman would vote to abort these babies but is disgusted when they are put in caring homes.

What a sick, empty woman.

The Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann condemned Keeler’s sickening remarks calling it a “racist rant”.