“It Means Genocide Continues” – Racist, Godless Democrat Lawmaker Sick of “White Christians” Adopting Native American Babies

Minnesota Democrat lawmaker Heather Keeler came under fire after she posted racist, godless attacks on “white Christians” on her Facebook page.

Keeler wrote: “I’m sick of white Christians adopting our babies and rejoicing… It’s a really sad day when that happens. It means the genocide continues… White saviors are the worst.”

The alleged post has since been deleted.

No doubt, this same woman would vote to abort these babies but is disgusted when they are put in caring homes.
What a sick, empty woman.

FOX News reported:

A Minnesota Democrat in the state legislature is facing criticism after allegedly posting online that White Christians who adopt Native American children are contributing to “genocide.”

“I’m sick of white Christians adopting our babies and rejoicing,” Minnesota State Rep. Heather Keeler posted on her personal Facebook page recently, according to Alpha News.

“It’s a really sad day when that happens. It means the genocide continues.

“If you care about our babies, advocate against the genocide,” the post continued. “Help the actual issues impacting indigenous parents, stop stealing our babies and changing their names under the impression you are helping. White saviors are the worst!”

The Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann condemned Keeler’s sickening remarks calling it a “racist rant”.

