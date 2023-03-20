Michael Cohen Is Out for Revenge Against Trump – Says, ‘If it Was Good Enough For Me to Go to Prison, It Should Be Good Enough For Him’ (VIDEO)

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen ran to MSNBC on Saturday and trashed Trump in an interview with professional race hustler Al Sharpton.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss the case as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg prepares to bring charges.

Cohen trashed Trump.

WATCH:

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen discusses the criminal investigation of former President, Donald Trump.#PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/DZKVBeSIbQ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 19, 2023

Cohen suggested he is out for revenge for serving prison time on federal charges.

Recall, Michael Cohen was previously sentenced to 36 months in prison for lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and tax evasion charges related to his taxi medallion business.

Cohen said it’s Trump turn to serve prison time.

“So if it was good enough for me to go [to prison], it should be good enough for him,” Cohen said about Trump.

