Investigation into Disturbing Anti-White Texts Circulate in the Staten Island School District

City officials are investigating a series of widely circulated anti-white screenshots making their way around the Staten Island School District in New York. The texts promise to get rid of white principals and “clean up this island.”

The New York Post reports that the disturbing commentary has allegedly been linked to District 31 Superintendent Marion Wilson and the screenshots were sent by encrypted email to NYC Schools chancellor David Banks and other Department of Education (DOE) and city personnel.

In a response to The Post, Dr. Wilson has denied writing the texts. She says this is an effort to smear her and claims to be a victim of hacking.

Since the allegations, her Twitter account has been made private.

The New York Post reports:

“No more white principals on my watch!” says one text under Wilson’s name. “I need to clean up this island,” another text reads. “White folks need to recognize this is not the boys club anymore. A strong black woman runs this bitch now, and they can either get on board or get out. If they don’t get out, I’m going to take them out one by one. They’re not gonna know what hit them. Gonna be fun.” A third text says, “Chris’s white ass is G-O-N-E. It’s happening.” It is an apparent reference to Christopher Anzalone, a former executive director of District 31 who moved to District 23 in Brooklyn as executive director of school support and operations. “I agreed to take CL … She’ll keep the white folks off my back,” the text continues, apparently referring to Christine Loughlin, who was removed by Chancellor Banks as superintendent of District 3 in Manhattan. Loughlin, who is white, now serves as executive director of school support and operations in District 31. Another screenshot purports to show someone texting Wilson about two white Staten Island principals, David Cugini of Susan Wagner HS, a nephew of the late Christy Cugini, a former District 31 superintendent, and Nicholas Mele of IS 51: “LOL Mele and Cugini better play nice. They’re first up on the chopping block,” it says.