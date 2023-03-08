Insurance Analyst: “The More Doses You Have On Average In A Region . . . The Bigger Increase In Mortality That Region Has Had” (VIDEO)

Insurance analyst Josh Stirling just released bombshell data on the connection between COVID-19 vaccines and “all-cause mortality.”
His results are stunning.
Watch (transcript of highlights below):
Top Insurance Analyst Finds a 7% Increase In Aggregate Mortality for Each C19 Dose Received
Josh Stirling: “The more doses … you have in a [US] region … the bigger increase in mortality …”
"If you're over the age of 50, and you took all 5 doses, that'd be a 35% increase."
From the video:
“But no matter which way you do it, what you end up seeing is: The chart goes, the line that you create, a regression line goes up into the right. Which is to simply to say that the more doses on average you have in a region within the United States, the bigger increase in mortality that region has had in 2022 when compared to 2021.
And so that is a aggregate statistical tool that largely — I mean, it exactly confirms– the conclusion out of the UK data. It’s a different way of doing it. It’s a totally different data set. But ultimately it leads to a very similar mathematical conclusion.
Which is a really unfortunate one because obviously hundreds of millions of us have — either personally or our friends and family and all society — have to now deal with these consequences of what are the long-term pile of consequences relating to these. And I’m obviously hopeful that we can, as a society, start to focus on those. Because that’s the opportunity to try to solve this problem is: focusing on health.”
A lot of people have been asking what they can do.
In a recent article, Dr. Peter McCullough talked about “The holy grail of COVID-19 vaccine detoxification:”
Far and away the most common question I get from those who took one of the COVID-19 vaccines is: “how do I get this out of my body.” The mRNA and adenoviral DNA products were rolled out with no idea on how or when the body would ever breakdown the genetic code. The synthetic mRNA carried on lipid nanoparticles appears to be resistant to breakdown by human ribonucleases by design so the product would be long-lasting and produce the protein product of interest for a considerable time period. This would be an advantage for a normal human protein being replaced in a rare genetic deficiency state (e.g. alpha galactosidase in Fabry’s disease). However, it is a big problem when the protein is the pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Spike. The adenoviral DNA (Janssen) should broken down by deoxyribonuclease, however this has not be exhaustively studied.
This leaves dissolution of Spike protein as a therapeutic goal for the vaccine injured. With the respiratory infection, Spike is processed and activated by cellular proteases including transmembrane serine protein 2 (TMPRSS2), cathepsin, and furin. With vaccination, these systems may be avoided by systemic administration and production of Spike protein within cells. As a result, the pathogenesis of vaccine injury syndromes is believed to be driven by accumulation of Spike protein in cells, tissues, and organs.
Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.
Here is Dr. Jen VanDeWater talking about all the elements of The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:
