Instead of Addressing Nashville Shooting, Biden Begins Event by Talking About Jeni’s Ice Cream: ‘I Came Down Because I Heard There Was Chocolate Chip Ice Cream’ (VIDEO)

So this just happened…

Joe Biden on Monday hosted the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room.

Christian children were just murdered in a mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school, but Joe Biden started the event by talking about chocolate chip ice cream.

Even worse, Biden told the women that his handlers used chocolate ice cream to lure him downstairs.

Embarrassing.

“I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a full refrigerator full upstairs,” Biden said.

For the record, Jeni’s ice cream (also Pelosi’s favorite) goes for $12 per pint so Joe Biden is bragging about having hundreds of dollars worth of ice cream in his freezer as Americans struggle to make ends meet because of the inflation crises he created.

Fox News hosts were shocked Joe Biden was joking about expensive ice cream while ignoring the death of Christian children.

Joe Biden also ogled “good looking children” in the crowd.

What a disgrace!

WATCH:

BREAKING: Fox News cuts to Joe Biden expecting him to speak on the Nashville shooting, instead finds him ranting about eating Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.pic.twitter.com/6rJsFL2dAN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2023

Biden tried to lure the attendees (and children) upstairs with the promise of ice cream.

“If I’m allowed to take you upstairs, I’ve got a whole full freezer full of Jini’s chocolate chip ice cream,” Biden said.