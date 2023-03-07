In Major Blow to Joe Biden, Radical FCC Pick Gigi Sohn Withdraws Nomination

In a major blow to Joe Biden, his radical FCC nominee Gigi Sohn was forced to withdraw her nomination due to lack of support from Democrat senators.

After a 16-month long battle and three hearings, Gigi Sohn was forced to bow out because of her far-left, anti-police views.

Sohn would have given Democrats a 3-2 majority on the FCC panel.

Recall, Senator Ted Cruz outed Gigi Sohn for being a pro-censorship Soros stooge.

Ted Cruz crushed Gigi Sohn during last month’s hearing.

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday said he will vote against Gigi Sohn for Democrat Commissioner of the FCC because she is a toxic, partisan hack.

“Especially now, the FCC must remain above the toxic partisanship that Americans are sick and tired of, and Ms. Sohn has clearly shown she is not the person to do that,” Manchin said in a statement. “For those reasons, I cannot support her nomination to the FCC, and I urge the Biden administration to put forth a nominee who can bring us together, not drive us apart.”