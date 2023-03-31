“I’m the Expert, I Have a PHD!” – Based Audience Laughs at Clueless Professor After He Whiffs on Basic Gender Question from Swimmer Riley Gaines (VIDEO)

A University of Pittsburgh audience laughed at an anthropology professor named Gabby Yearwood after he whiffed on a simple biology question from former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

The March 27th event was sponsored by Turning Point USA, which is supporting Gaines in her quest to save women’s sports from the radical LGBTQ left.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Gaines became a national figure after she called out biological male William “Lia” Thomas for participating in female sports.

Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title. He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You're spineless @espn #boycottESPN https://t.co/DF3n5RWsmV — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 26, 2023

Gaines asked Yearwood if he would be able to tell the difference between male and female bones should he dig them up 100 years from now.

If you were to dig up two humans 100 years from now, both a man and a woman, would you be able to tell the difference strictly off of bones?

Yearwood answered no. The audience then laughed right in his face.

.⁦@Riley_Gaines_⁩ to anthropologist: "If you were to dig up… 2 humans… 100 years from now, both man and woman, could you tell the difference, strictly off of bones?" "No." *CHAOS* "I'm not sure why I'm being laughed at if I'm the expert in the room. … I have a PhD!" pic.twitter.com/YYW76ISevI — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 30, 2023

Yearwood was completely stunned by the reaction, believing the kids in the room must be mistaken since he is a so-called expert.

I’m not sure why I’m being laughed at if I’m the expert in the room. Have any of you been to anthropological sites? Have any of you studied biological anthropology? I’m just saying, I’ve got over 150 years of data, I’m just curious as to why I’m being laughed at.

If only there were a way to tell male and female bones apart.

There's just no way to tell… pic.twitter.com/Ha8BoY5DdT — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 30, 2023

Gaines told the Daily Wire after her exchange with Yearwood that she was “setting him up” because she knew the anthropology professor would whiff on this simple question.

Every single rational person knows the answer: men have narrower hips, their skulls are different, they have an extra rib, their femurs are longer, their jaws are different. When he said ‘No,’ it just highlighted that even someone with a PhD was willing to lie to virtue signal or to put off this perception that sex is a social construct, which we know is not the case. All you need is a fifth-grade biology education to understand that men and women are different.

Perhaps there is still hope for the next generation of Americans with people like Gaines leading the way.