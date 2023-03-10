“I’m Responding to Your Ridiculous Statements in Your Opening Statement!” Jim Jordan Completely Destroys Far-Left Democrat After She Suffers a Meltdown During Twitter Files Hearing (VIDEO)

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.

As TGP’s Jim Hoft reported, the hearing focused on the weaponization of the government as identified in the Twitter Files releases.

Here were the witnesses:

Matt Taibbi, Journalist

Michael Shellenberger, Author, Co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute and the California Peace Coalition

Talibbi and Shellenberger testified regarding how the corrupt FBI colluded with Twitter to censor conservatives and the truth.

There was a clash between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Chairman of the Subcommittee, and far-left Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands).

During her opening statement, Plaskett suffered an epic meltdown. She launched an immediate attack on Jordan, claiming he had called “two witnesses who pose a direct threat to people who oppose them.”

She continued:

This is unacceptable. But just as it was unacceptable for Kevin McCarthy to provide 41,000 hours of coverage to a biased talking head in an effort to rewrite what happened on January 6. This is a new Republican playbook, apparently. Risk American safety and security to score political points.

WATCH:

.@Jim_Jordan OBLITERATES Democrat on House Weaponization Committee after she has utter meltdown over Twitter Files authors testifying to expose Big Tech censorship🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5pJTCSxja — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2023

Jordan finally interjected and laid out the brutal facts: both Taibbi and Shellenberger are Democrats who were simply there to bravely tell the truth and have been targeted by the Biden FTC.

He further elaborated Democrat politicians are lashing out because they are scared of the truth.

The idea that two journalists who happen to be Democrats … I don’t think they’re here to help us politically, I think they’re here to tell us the truth. And oh, by the way, the first FTC letter to Twitter after the first set of Twitter Files, the very first question was ‘who are the journalists you’re talking to?’ And you guys don’t care. You don’t care. You don’t want people to see what happened, The full video, transparency. You don’t want that, and you don’t want two journalists who have been named personally by the Biden administration, the FTC in a letter. They say they’re here to help and tell their story, and frankly, I think they’re brave individuals for being willing to come after being named in a letter from the Biden FTC.

When Plaskett then asked if it was Jordan’s “question time,” he completely burned her:

No, I’m responding to your ridiculous statements you made in your opening statement!

This is how one handles a Democrat throwing a tantrum: lay out the facts and do not let them filibuster in an attempt to obscure the truth.

More meltdowns from Democrats are on the horizon as the real truth regarding J6 emerges.