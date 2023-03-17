“I’m Not Sure Anyone Should Be Taking Them” – Florida Surgeon General Declares mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Have a “Terrible Safety Profile” (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis conducted a press conference to mark three years since the U.S. promoted a “Slow the Spread” approach to COVID-19.

At the Winter Haven event, which took place at The Fire Restaurant on West Central Avenue, DeSantis was joined by Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

In his speech, Dr. Ladapo stated that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have a “terrible safety profile” and questioned if anybody should be taking them.

“People believe that what is happening isn’t actually happening. These vaccines have a terrible safety profile… I’m not sure anyone should be taking them, that is the honest truth. I don’t think anyone probably should be taking them. They have a terrible safety profile,” Ladapo said.

Ladapo criticized the FDA and the CDC for “denying the truth.”

“Unfortunately, the CDC and FDA the most consistent thing they’ve done is deny the truth. Whether it was pushing mass… They did not have any substantial impact, no benefit. Pushing mass, pushing the vaccine in little kids, all these low-value divisive policies that they did,” said Ladapo.

Ladapo then cited research from the Lancet journal which found that 7 months after vaccination, vaccinated individuals were at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

“There was a study published a few weeks ago in a journal called Lancet, a journal that’s well known, I should say. And what did these authors show? They showed that after seven months, the protection from infection, started around 70%, [then it goes] down down down… At seven months, it hops onto the other side of the axis.”

“So it is negative, and that continues. The magnitude of that negativity increases over time. What does that mean, folks? It literally means that the people who received that vaccine were more likely to contract COVID-19 after seven months than the people who did not. That is a fact, has the CDC or FDA ever said a word about that? No.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo declares mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have a “terrible safety profile” “I’m not sure anyone should be taking them […] They have a terrible safety profile.” pic.twitter.com/kP3zBP3PXv — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 16, 2023

Back in October 2022, Dr. Ladapo released a shocking report saying that there was an 84% increase in cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. That is a huge number!

Due to the alarming number, Dr. Ladapo recommended that young males ages 18 to 39 refrain from taking the COVID vaccine.

In February, Dr. Ladapo sent a letter to CDC and FDA and issued another health alert on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, which showed a significant increase in adverse events in Florida following the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“In Florida alone, there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in overall vaccine administration for the same time period (See figure below),” according to the release.

“The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased over 4,400%. This is a novel increase and was not seen during the 2009 H1N1 vaccination campaign. There is a need for additional unbiased research to better understand the COVID-19 vaccines’ short- and long-term effects.”

“Florida saw a 1,700% increase in adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccinations. Does that sound safe and effective? I didn’t think so either. That’s why we released this health alert. Just because “correlation ≠ causation” doesn’t mean we should abandon common sense,” Dr. Ladapo wrote.

Earlier this week, the CDC and FDA responded to Florida’s surgeon general to express concern over his statements regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and FDA claimed that Dr. Ladapo’s accusation could be harmful to the American people.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to diligently monitor a variety of data sources to identify any potential risks of the vaccines and to ensure that information is available to the public. That said, focusing on adverse events in the absence of causal association and without the perspective of countervailing benefits is a great disservice to both individuals and public health. Like every other medical intervention, there are adverse effects from vaccination. Serious adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines are rare and are far outweighed by the benefits of these vaccines for every age group. The claim that the increase of VAERS reports of life-threatening conditions reported from Florida and elsewhere represents an increase of risk caused by the COVID-19 vaccines is incorrect, misleading and could be harmful to the American public.”

You can read the letter below: