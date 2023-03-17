“I’M BACK!” – President Trump’s First Facebook Post Since Being Let Back on Mark Zuckerberg’s Platform

“I’M BACK!”

President Trump posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon after he was banned from the platform by leftist activists following the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC.

President Trump posted a video with his arms stretched out flanked by Mike Pence and his youngest son Barron.

Trump says in the video clip, “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”

Meta, the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, restored President Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts back in February after more than a two-year suspension.

Meta announced at the time that Trump no longer posed “a serious risk to public safety.”

This could prove critical in Trump’s bid for reelection. Facebook’s ban had harmed Trump’s ability to raise money and share his political message.

The New York Times back in May 2021 explained why Facebook is vital to Trump’s political prospects: