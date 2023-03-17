“I’M BACK!” – President Trump’s First Facebook Post Since Being Let Back on Mark Zuckerberg’s Platform

“I’M BACK!”
President Trump posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon after he was banned from the platform by leftist activists following the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC.
President Trump posted a video with his arms stretched out flanked by Mike Pence and his youngest son Barron.
Trump says in the video clip, “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”
Meta, the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, restored President Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts back in February after more than a two-year suspension.
Meta announced at the time that Trump no longer posed “a serious risk to public safety.”
This could prove critical in Trump’s bid for reelection. Facebook’s ban had harmed Trump’s ability to raise money and share his political message.
The New York Times back in May 2021 explained why Facebook is vital to Trump’s political prospects:
Facebook has increasingly become one of the most vital weapons in a political campaign’s arsenal, with its ability to juice small-dollar online-fund-raising numbers into the millions, expand and acquire contact information, help build out data on a campaign’s voter file and provide the most sophisticated advertising platform available.
Few campaigns had tapped into Facebook’s potential for advertising and fund-raising as aggressively as Mr. Trump’s. His successful 2016 campaign said its prolific use of Facebook had allowed it to send millions of different, hyper-targeted political ads to small slices of the population.
“Facebook was the method,” Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager in 2020 and digital director in 2016, told “60 Minutes” in 2017. “It was the highway which his car drove on.”