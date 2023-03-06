Illinois Launches African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission Website

The lunatics running Illinois into the ground are taking another step toward the destruction of the state. The African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) was established a few years ago to bring “equity focus on African American communities and residents that have been disproportionally impacted by longstanding disinvestment due to direct and systemic repercussions of slavery.”

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) has now announced that a new website for the ADCRC has been launched.

Illinois is one of several areas looking into reparations including California and Massachusetts.

While the virtue signaling is grand, the economic details of how this would actually be accomplished are few and far between.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila pointed out in her article on California’s reparations committee that their proposal would cost the taxpayers an eyepopping $559 billion. The current California state budget is $308 billion.

According to the ADCRC website:

The African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC), authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540 and is charged with surveying the State procurement process to make recommendations, hold meetings, provide reports and discuss and perform actions concerning: Preservation of African American neighborhoods and communities

Building and developing vocational centers for People of African Descent-Citizens

Ensuring proportional economic representation in all State contracts

Creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill “The Commission shall develop and implement measures to ensure equity, equality, and parity for African American descendants of slavery; hold hearings to discuss the implementation of those measures; educate the public on reparations for African American descendants of slavery; report to the General Assembly information and findings regarding the work of the Commission; discuss and perform actions regarding preservation of African American neighborhoods, building and development of a Vocational Training Center for People of African Descent-Citizens, ensuring proportional representation in all State contracts, and creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.”