If You Put Biden in Charge of the Sahara Desert, He Would Run Out of Sand!”- Sen. John Kennedy Savagely Tears Apart Joe Biden in Hilarious CPAC Speech (VIDEO)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) spoke in front of CPAC 0223 Thursday and once again reminded everyone why he is a national treasure.

Kennedy has displayed his remarkable wit and dry humor throughout his time in the Senate whether by stumping unqualified Joe Biden nominees, clueless “experts” and in interviews with reporters.

During his speech, he showcased his great talent by eviscerating Joe Biden and his disastrous regime in a way only Kennedy can deliver.

After listening to his entire remarks, one can only nod their head and laugh in agreement with the Louisiana senator.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at CPAC 2023:

His full remarks:

Now listen to me carefully on this one The truth is I do not hate anyone. I look for grace wherever I can find it. So I say this gently: The Biden Administration sucks. You measure it anyway you want: COVID, the economy, inflation, the national debt. The border, crime, cancel culture, treating parents like domestic terrorists Afghanistan, energy independence now lost. My God. President Biden has been spectacularly awful. If you put President Biden in charge of the Sahara desert, he would run out of sand. If the aliens landed in Washington, D.C., tomorrow and said, ‘Take me to your leader,’ it would be embarrassing.”

Truer words have never been spoken. While funny, this is also scary because the world is laughing at America as well.