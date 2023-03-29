Idiot Host of ‘The View’ Compares U.S. Jailing Black Criminals to China Holding Uyghur Muslims in Concentration Camps (VIDEO)

Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ recently compared China holding Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps to the U.S. jailing black people.

Of course, the U.S. jails people of all colors… if they commit crimes. What China is doing is holding Uyghur Muslims in internment camps for the simple reason of being Uyghur Muslims.

Why does it seem like the hosts of ‘The View’ are in constant competition to see who can say the dumbest thing?

FOX News reports:

Sunny Hostin suggests Chinese internment of Muslims not as bad as U.S. mass incarceration “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin compared the Chinese internment of Uyghur Muslims to the U.S. on Tuesday and said “they’re putting more Black people in jail here.” Hostin said she doesn’t see American exceptionalism due to the threats her children face as minorities. “I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems. They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in… China,” she began, turning to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “They’re putting a lot more Black people in jail here.” Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China and slammed it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.

When you watch the clip below, it’s evident that Hostin was not even aware that this is going on in China. She asks her co-host if it is Afghanistan before being corrected. Watch:

Sunny Hostin, one of the idiots on The View, says she has no issue with China keeping Muslims in concentration camps because lots of blacks people are in jail in America. The View is truly the dumbest show in America. pic.twitter.com/QfhMiCttxS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2023

Hostin’s implication is clear. She is trying to suggest that America is a racist country, and in the process is suggesting that we are worse than China, which is actually engaged in a genocide.

How is ‘The View’ still on the air? Who watches this?