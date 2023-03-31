“I Will Use Every Leverage I Have to Defund Every Single Federal Dollar From This Prosecuting Office” – Rep. Andy Biggs Slams Soros “Minion” Alvin Bragg After Trump Indictment

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona spoke out against the weaponized Manhattan DA’s office on Thursday, following news of President Trump’s indictment by “a Leftist District Attorney funded and selected by George Soros.”

The Congressman vowed to “ensure that every single federal dollar is rescinded from this office and to restore impartiality in our courts.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that DA Alvin Bragg sent out a new letter to House Republicans this morning, boasting about his indictment of Trump and accusing them of “collaborat(ing) with Mr. Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the Office’s investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated.”

This is despicable. He has no shame for his unconstitutional actions and it is clear that the Democrats have been emboldened to destroy America.

Congressman Biggs released the following statement, calling out former Nazi George Soros “and his hand-picked minion,” Alvin Bragg, for their “corrupt bastardization of our justice system.”

Sham elections and political persecutions are how the Nazis seized power in Germany, and they are using the same playbook in America.

Contact Weaponization of Government Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to support and encourage them to join Rep. Andy Biggs in fighting against the weaponization of Prosecutors in America.

Never in my life have I seen America’s institutions as weaponized against conservatives as they are today. A Leftist District Attorney funded and selected by George Soros has elevated a misdemeanor stemming from a minuscule accounting error into a felony due to his opposition to the former president’s politics. Instead of focusing on the rampant crime in America’s largest city, this rogue District Attorney is abusing his power for political gain. He is further reinforcing that America maintains a two-tiered justice system towards conservatives. Alvin Bragg committed prosecutorial misconduct by reportedly hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence from this grand jury. I will use every leverage I have to ensure that every single federal dollar is rescinded from this office and to restore impartiality in our courts. George Soros and his hand-picked minion will long live in infamy for their corrupt bastardization of our justice system.

Biggs tweeted, “I will use every leverage I have to defund every single federal dollar from this prosecuting office.”