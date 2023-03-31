“I Never Want to Share a Space with You!”- Stunned AOC Whines and Flees After Realizing She Posed for a Picture with Libs Of TikTok (VIDEO)

In February, The Gateway Pundit reported that AOC launched a defamatory attack against Libs of TikTok during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

AOC accused the creator, Chaya Raichik, of pushing false information about Boston Children’s Hospital and inspiring a bomb threat against it. She claimed Raichik lied about the hospital providing “gender-affirming” care for minors, meaning gender reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers.

AOC: Despite inspiring a bomb threat due to the right wing incitement of violence against trans Americans because they cannot let go of this obsession with inciting violence against trans people.. This is the party that can’t pick on anyone their own size pic.twitter.com/V1q84EYAwL — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

The statement, however, was a total lie. The hospital had previous bragged about providing these harmful services to minors.

Raichik attempted to confront AOC over her vile smears last week and set the record straight but was unable to reach the congresswoman.

.@AOC lied about me in a committee hearing. I went to her office today to set the record straight: pic.twitter.com/wy0u6y8EyG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2023

On Thursday, Raichik finally succeeded in meeting AOC. Raichik and Heritage Foundation staffer Mike Howell went to the Cannon Office Building, where AOC’s congressional office is located, to deliver an ethics complaint Raichik filed regarding AOC’s lies.

Raichik and Howell went to AOC’s office hoping to deliver the ethics complaint to her in person. An aide answered the door and revealed AOC was not in the office.

Raichik and Howell handed the ethics complaint to the aide and walked away.

But just when it seemed Raichik’s luck ran out, she bumped into AOC.

Raichik posed for a picture with the congresswoman before revealing the real purpose for her visit.

WATCH:

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol! Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

Raichik: I just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC: I actually didn’t, because you’re actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you. Thank you!

AOC then storms off in a huff.

No one ever accused AOC of being one of Congress’s best and brightest.