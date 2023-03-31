“I Have No Comment on Trump” – Joe Biden Responds to Question on Junk Indictment of President Trump

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump on 34 garbage charges on Thursday.

The exact charges are not known at this time and the jury announced on Wednesday that they are going on a month-long break.

The exact same case was tossed from at least two previous courtrooms. And Stormy Daniels was previously ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 in legal fees.

Trump was accused of a misdemeanor for paying porn star Stormy Daniels that was elevated to a felony under the Soros-funded New York City DA.

Joe Biden was asked about the junk charges on Friday morning.

Peter Doocy was the only mainstream reporter who thought to ask him.

Peter Doocy: Mr. President, do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated? Joe Biden: I have no comment on Trump.