Hunter Biden’s lawyers told a federal judge on Friday they are seeking to depose Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani in a countersuit regarding Hunter’s laptop.
Hunter Biden is suing John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who attempted to fix Hunter’s damaged computers in 2019.
John Paul Mac Isaac’s life changed in April 2019 when a visibly drunk Hunter Biden stopped by his computer repair shop with three damaged MacBook Pro laptops.
One was destroyed beyond repair and he gave that back to Hunter.
The other required a keyboard that he loaned to Hunter. He never got that keyboard back. The third laptop Hunter left with Mac Isaac to fix.
Hunter Biden never returned to John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair shop to retrieve his property.
After many failed attempts to reach Hunter Biden, John Paul Mac Isaac took lawful ownership of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.
Now Hunter Biden is suing John Paul Mac Isaac and is seeking punitive damages.
Hunter’s lawyers are also targeting Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani for ‘disseminating’ Hunter Biden’s data for political purposes.
NBC News reported:
Lawyers for Hunter Biden stepped up their legal offensive against top Trump allies on Friday by filing a countersuit regarding the alleged dissemination of Biden’s electronic data and notifying a federal judge of their intention to seek depositions from Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.
The court filings include a lawsuit targeting John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner who said Hunter Biden abandoned a water-damaged laptop at his Wilmington, Delaware, store about 18 months before the 2020 election. Biden’s attorneys are alleging invasion of privacy and argue Mac Isaac helped copy and disseminate Hunter Biden’s data for political and commercial purposes.
In the lawsuit, Biden is seeking the return of any copy of his data, compensatory and punitive damages for Mac Isaac’s “willful, wanton and reckless conduct,” as well as reimbursement of attorneys fees.
The countersuit and responses to Mac Isaac’s original lawsuit cite public statements that Mac Isaac, Bannon, Giuliani and others have made regarding their involvement with Hunter Biden’s electronic data. The new suit alleges that Delaware law did not permit Mac Isaac to access or copy the data, drawing a distinction between abandoned “equipment” and data on or embedded within a device.