Hunter Biden’s lawyers told a federal judge on Friday they are seeking to depose Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani in a countersuit regarding Hunter’s laptop.

Hunter Biden is suing John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who attempted to fix Hunter’s damaged computers in 2019.

John Paul Mac Isaac’s life changed in April 2019 when a visibly drunk Hunter Biden stopped by his computer repair shop with three damaged MacBook Pro laptops.

One was destroyed beyond repair and he gave that back to Hunter.

The other required a keyboard that he loaned to Hunter. He never got that keyboard back. The third laptop Hunter left with Mac Isaac to fix.

Hunter Biden never returned to John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair shop to retrieve his property.

After many failed attempts to reach Hunter Biden, John Paul Mac Isaac took lawful ownership of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Now Hunter Biden is suing John Paul Mac Isaac and is seeking punitive damages.

Hunter’s lawyers are also targeting Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani for ‘disseminating’ Hunter Biden’s data for political purposes.

NBC News reported: