Houston Police Refer Investigation of Non-Binary “Pup Handler” Sam Brinton’s Luggage Theft to FBI

Sam Brinton (L), Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin
The Houston Police Department referred the investigation into former DOE employee Sam Brinton’s luggage theft to the FBI.
Joe Biden’s former Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was previously arrested for stealing women’s luggage at two different airports.
Brinton, a gender fluid ‘pup handler,’ was charged with felony theft for stealing a woman’s luggage in November at MSP airport in Minnesota.
According to Alpha News, Sam Brinton took a woman’s bag from the baggage claim area on September 16.
Brinton reportedly removed the ID tag from the blue bag, quickly left the area and jumped in an Uber.
According to the complaint, Brinton returned to MSP airport with the stolen blue bag on September 18 where he caught a flight to DC.
The female victim said the contents of her stolen bag are valued at around $2,325.
Sam Brinton was also accused of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport.
Sam Brinton caught stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The Houston case revolves around another potential luggage theft involving Brinton dating back to 2018.
A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed she lost her luggage in 2018 and later saw Sam Brinton wearing one of her custom made outfits which was in her ‘lost’ bag.
My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz
— asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023
The Houston Police Department referred this case to the FBI.
Fox News reported:
The Houston Police Department has referred its investigation of a former Biden administration official charged in two separate luggage thefts to the FBI, Fox News Digital has learned.
The case centers around Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin, who alleged earlier this month that clothing worn by former Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton had been contained in her luggage that she reported missing on March 9, 2018, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Khamsin, who designs her own clothing line, said she recently saw a report that Brinton had been charged with stealing pieces of luggage at two separate airports and noticed that he appeared to be wearing her clothes in several photos. Khamsin said she had packed the same clothes in a bag that vanished back in 2018.
After the apparent theft of her bag, Khamsin and her husband filed a report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. The couple also filed a claim with Delta Air Lines, which she had used to travel from Houston to Washington, D.C. The case was never solved.
Houston police told Fox News Digital on Monday that personnel from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division has met with FBI personnel at the airport regarding the luggage theft case.
As of publishing time, Brinton has not been charged with any crime related to Khamsin’s claims.