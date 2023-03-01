Houston Police Refer Investigation of Non-Binary “Pup Handler” Sam Brinton’s Luggage Theft to FBI



Sam Brinton (L), Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin

The Houston Police Department referred the investigation into former DOE employee Sam Brinton’s luggage theft to the FBI.

Joe Biden’s former Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was previously arrested for stealing women’s luggage at two different airports.

Brinton, a gender fluid ‘pup handler,’ was charged with felony theft for stealing a woman’s luggage in November at MSP airport in Minnesota.

According to Alpha News, Sam Brinton took a woman’s bag from the baggage claim area on September 16.

Brinton reportedly removed the ID tag from the blue bag, quickly left the area and jumped in an Uber.

According to the complaint, Brinton returned to MSP airport with the stolen blue bag on September 18 where he caught a flight to DC.

The female victim said the contents of her stolen bag are valued at around $2,325.

Sam Brinton was also accused of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport.



Sam Brinton caught stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

The Houston case revolves around another potential luggage theft involving Brinton dating back to 2018.

A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed she lost her luggage in 2018 and later saw Sam Brinton wearing one of her custom made outfits which was in her ‘lost’ bag.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

The Houston Police Department referred this case to the FBI.

