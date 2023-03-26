House Republicans Respond to Alvin Bragg’s Nasty Reply Letter

House Republicans Jordan, Comer and Steil responded to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday.

Alvin Bragg on Thursday lashed out at House Republicans and blamed Trump for starting rumors about his imminent arrest.

President Trump earlier this week said he would be arrested on Tuesday in a pair of Truth Social posts.

House Republicans immediately launched an investigation into DA Alvin Bragg, accusing him of abusing his power.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil on Monday sent Bragg a letter demanding testimony and documents related to his investigation into the ‘hush payment’ after Trump said his arrest was imminent.

“Your letter … is an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wrote in the letter House Republicans Jordan, Comer and Steil.

Bragg, who is trying to prosecute a federal matter out of the state of New York, had the gall to claim the House GOP probe is an overreach into local matters.

“The letter’s requests are an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty,” Bragg’s office said.

Reps. Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil responded to Bragg in an eight page letter.

“Notably, your reply letter did not dispute the central allegations at issue—that you, under political pressure from left-wing activists and former prosecutors in your office, are reportedly planning to use an alleged federal campaign finance violation, previously declined by federal prosecutors, as a vehicle to extend the statute of limitations on an otherwise misdemeanor offense and indict for the first time in history a former President of the United States. Moreover, you are apparently attempting to upgrade a misdemeanor charge to a felony using an untested legal theory at the same time when you are simultaneously downgrading felony charges to misdemeanors in a majority of other cases in your jurisdiction.” the House Republicans wrote.

“Contrary to the central argument set forth in your letter, this matter does not simply involve local or state interests. Rather, the potential criminal indictment of a former President of the United States by an elected local prosecutor of the opposing political party (and who will face the prospect of re-election) implicates substantial federal interests, particularly in a jurisdiction where trial-level judges also are popularly elected,” they wrote.

Jordan, Comer and Steil told Alvin Bragg he has until March 31 to comply with their demands.