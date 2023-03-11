House Republicans Advance Bill to Ban Biological Males From Competing in Women’s Sports

One of the bizarre trends we’ve witnessed in recent years is biological males who have declared themselves to be female, competing in and dominating women’s sports.

At the high school and college level, this is an even more serious issue because scholarships and awards are at play.

What are girls supposed to do if they want to attend college on a sports scholarship and they have no chance because a biological male wins every competition?

House Republicans are taking up an effort to stop this.

Breitbart News reports:

House Republicans Advance Bill Banning Males from Competing in Female Sports House Republicans are advancing legislation which would prevent biological males from competing in female sports as well as ensure parental rights in education. The Education and Workforce Committee this week advanced two bills — H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, as well as H.R.734 – Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 — to the House floor. The first bill, H.R. 5, aims to “ensure the rights of parents are honored and protected in the Nation’s public schools.” The bill itself, unveiled by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Republicans earlier this month, lists several parental rights, including the right to review their child’s school curriculum; the right to “know if the State alters the State’s challenging State academic standards; the right to see a list of the books and other reading materials in the library of their child’s school; the right to see the school’s budget and expenditures; and more. “It doesn’t matter [what] the color of your skin [is] or your wealth, when you have a child that is the most important thing in your life… one thing we know in this country, education is the great equalizer. We want to parents to feel empowered and that’s what we’re doing here,” said McCarthy said at the time. The committee also advanced H.R.734 – Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023, which specifically amends the Education Amendments of 1972 “to provide that for purposes of determining compliance with title IX of such Act in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” per the bill.

For most people, this just seems like a matter of common sense.

Men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Can’t believe that has to be said. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 7, 2023

Young women deserve to have their own leagues, where they can compete fairly with other young women.