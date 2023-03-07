House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Subpoenas Would-Be Disinformation Board Czar Nina Jankowicz to Appear For Deposition

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Monday he subpoenaed Nina Jankowicz to appear before the Committee for a deposition.

Congressman Jordan said Jankowicz has ignored voluntary requests for a transcribed interview.

“Today, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed Chip Slaven, Viola Garcia, and Nina Jankowicz to appear before the Committee for a deposition. Each official has ignored voluntary requests for a transcribed interview.” the House Judiciary Committee said.

“Chip Slaven, the former Interim Executive Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), and Viola Garcia, the former President of the NSBA, co-signed the September 2021 letter to President Biden requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings. That letter led to an October 4, 2021, memorandum that directed the FBI to establish a “threat tag” to investigate Americans.” the Committee said.

“Nina Jankowicz is the former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board.” the Committee said.

The Biden Regime announced last year it is ‘pausing’ the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ after conservative media hammered the lunatic chosen to run the Orwellian agency.