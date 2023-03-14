Hollywood Hypocrites BUILT A WALL Around the Oscars to Keep Celebrities Safe

Democrats, including the many vocal liberals of Hollywood have repeatedly told us that walls don’t work. They have even said that walls are racist.

Yet when it comes to keeping celebrities safe at the Academy Awards, they thought nothing of building a wall around the venue, to keep out any undesirables or potential criminals.

So walls do work? Is that what we are all supposed to take away from this?

Breitbart News reported:

Oscars: Hollywood Builds Walls to Keep Celebrities Safe During Academy Awards The Oscars are upon us and you know what that means: Walls. That’s right. Ten-foot high walls and countless barriers and barricades will surround the Dolby Theatre to shield Hollywood’s biggest stars on its biggest night from would-be gawkers. Sure, Hollywood celebrities don’t dare endorse building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico but when it comes to their palatial estates (I’m looking at you Mr. Spielberg) or awards night, they’re more pro-wall than Donald Trump. The famous Hollywood Blvd. came to a standstill this weekend when the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) erected, fences, barriers, and walls in preparation for the big show wherein celebrities and industry insiders will celebrate a year in movies. The barrier spanned at least one block on Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave. and North Orange Dr. across the street from the El Capitan Theater. Armed security equipped were also present.

Armed security? Aren’t the liberals of Hollywood always telling us that guns are bad and no one whould own them?

You can see some of the security measures in this video:

I am Walking Hollywood Blvd near the The Dolby Theatre near Hollywood & Highland. You can see the streets are blocked off and all the preparation for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in Hollywood this weekend! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HImDKhU3yf — Steven Spreafico (@stevenspreafico) March 7, 2023

The next time anyone in Hollywood claims that walls don’t work or that people should disarm themselves, they should be promptly ignored.