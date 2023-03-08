Hillary Clinton Claims Women and Girls are the “Primary Victims of Climate Change” (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday delivered remarks at Forbes’ 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi with radical feminist Gloria Steinem and others.

Clinton claimed, without any evidence whatsoever, that women and girls are the “primary victims” of climate change.

“Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today,” Clinton said.

WATCH:

.@HillaryClinton: "Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today." pic.twitter.com/FAguBudrgu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023

Clinton also said Covid had a “disproportionate impact” on women and girls.

“We have been dramatically set back by two things: By Covid, which had a disproportionate impact on women and girls around the world and a lot of consequences such as increases in domestic violence, increase in child marriage, increase in unemployment. And we have seen organized pushback to the advancement of women,” Clinton said.

WATCH: