‘Highly Talented, Supremely Fit’ 19-Year-Old Boxing Champion Dies Suddenly

A 19-year-old boxing champion, described by his family as “highly talented, supremely fit,” has died suddenly in the UK.

Jude Moore, who had represented Team England, was found dead on Friday.

According to a report from The Mirror, “Jude, a two-time National Champion who was due to fight in Milan this week, had represented the Three Lions at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017. He had also represented Downend, Hoddesdon and Team England ‘with pride,’ England Boxing said.”

“The fact that he came from one of the most deprived wards in Great Britain to do what he did and achieved what he did is nothing short of amazing. Downend Boxing Club exists for people like him,” Head Coach at Downend, Craig Turner, said. “I know that Glenn and other fantastic boxers from the area won’t mind me saying this, but I think he was the most talented kid I have seen come out of Bristol.”

“He was an absolute star, irreplaceable. Once you met him, you would never forget him,” he continued. “I think he was one of those kids who was forever young and was just not meant to get old.”

Turner continued, “Jude lived for his boxing. He lived and breathed it. I have never seen anyone with such an analytical mind and he could real of the statistics of all the champions at all the weights.”

“He was outstanding at everything he did and we are devastated. He didn’t burn for long, but he burned very brightly for the time he did,” Turner concluded.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses states that his cause of death remains unknown.

“Jude was a highly talented, supremely fit 19 year old boxer who was tragically taken from us on 17 March 2023. His parents, Mark and Carla, and brothers, Ethan and Beau, currently have no answers as to what happened to this larger-than life character,” the fundraiser states. “Whilst nothing anyone can say or do can lessen the sense of loss they and everyone who knew Jude feels, we can show them our love and support with a donation towards the cost of the funeral that should never have to be. RIP Jude Moore – once met, never forgotten.”

Donations will be going to the Downend Boxing Club account then onto Jude’s parents.