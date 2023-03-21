HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Proudly Announces He’s Establishing a New National Monument – But Has No Idea How to Pronounce It (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit.

Biden proudly announced he is establishing two new national monuments – Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada, and Castner Range in West Texas – to ‘preserve’ more than 500,000 acres of land.

“The Avi Kwa Ame monument in Southern Nevada will include the peak also known as Spirit Mountain, which is part of the creation story of several tribal nations. The area is a desert landscape that contains a Joshua tree forest and fauna including the desert bighorn sheep, desert tortoise and Gila monster.” The Hill reported.

“Castner Range, in the El Paso area, was a training and testing site for the Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The monument Biden is designating Tuesday will include 6,672 acres of the Franklin Mountain range. It is home to species including the Mexican Poppy flower.” according to The Hill.

But he has no idea how to pronounce it and admitted he was “having trouble.”

“First, I am proud to use my authority under the Antiquities Act to establish the – and I–I–I want you to know it’s a big deal – the…I’m having trouble,” Biden said as he struggled to pronounce the new national monument.

Pathetic.

