HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Loses Round Three in His Ongoing Battle with the Stairs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden spoke in Selma, Alabama Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” march, a pivotal moment of the 1960s civil rights movement.

During his speech, he also told another major lie about his civil rights record.

From Fox News:

“I was a student up north in the civil rights movement,” Biden said to the crowd. “I remember feeling how guilty I was, [that] I wasn’t here. How could we all be up there, and you going through what you went through,” he continued.

As the Gateway Pundit has reported multiple times, Biden never marched in the civil rights movement or was involved in any significant way.

As he was departing back to D.C, decrepit, 80-year-old Biden engaged in another spirited battle versus the Air Force One stairs, having lost his first two. Was three a charm?

No. The stairs prevailed once more.

WATCH:

Watch out for the stairs! pic.twitter.com/Qo7faNqRfS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Recall that just last month, 80-year-old Biden departed Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday after a “surprise” two day foreign trip beginning in Ukraine where he once again put America last.

But as he was boarding Air Force One, he had a little accident. He was walking slowing up the steps and he nearly fell flat on his face.

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1628442955785576450

His first and most famous battle occurred in 2021. Biden fell several times while boarding Air Force One.

Biden tried jogging up the stairs to board Air Force One en route to Atlanta and fell hard on his knee.

Biden tripped a second time and used his hand to break his fall but he couldn’t pull himself up.

The third stumble took Biden out and he was completely down on his knees.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

But don’t worry. The White House physician assures us Biden is fit for duty after allegedly passing a physical.

Biden, of course, did not take a cognitive assessment. We all know the awful results that would show for him.