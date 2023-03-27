Here We Go Again… Massive 70 Car Train Derails in North Dakota Spilling Hazardous Materials

A 70-car train derailed in Richland County, North Dakota on Monday morning spilling hazardous materials.

31 of the 70 cars derailed.

This is the latest in a string of train derailments in the US in a country that sees more than 1,000 train derailments each year.

Valley News reported:

Authorities say it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 just one mile southeast of Wyndmere, ND. 31 cars of a 70-car train derailed, with some leaking petroleum used to make asphalt. At this time, authorities are saying there’s no danger to the public.

FOX News reported:

A 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota late Sunday, according to local reports.

The Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, Valley News Live reported. No injuries were reported.

Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, with some leaking petroleum used in the making of asphalt, according to the report.

