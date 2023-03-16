HAPPENING NOW: Wisconsin Republican Senate Initiates Process to Scrub Wisconsin Voter Rolls of 3.8 MILLION Extra Names and Phantom Voters

Madison – The Wisconsin Republican Controlled State Senate Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (click here – 2023 Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov)) will hold its initial Hearing on scrubbing Wis Vote (click here –
Clerks | Wisconsin Elections Commission) of the extra 3.8 million names of supposed voters that may not exist, are inactive, non-citizens, deceased, have moved, legally declared incompetent, non-registered, felons and or non-eligible.
The Hearing begins today at 10:30 A.M. in Room 300 Southeast of the State Capitol in Madison (click here – https://docs.legis.
wisconsin.gov/current/ committees/Senate/2679).
The specific bill is SB 26 with 9 Co-Sponsors (click here – 2023 Senate Bill 26 (wisconsin.gov)).
There is a sister bill in the Assembly that is awaiting a Hearing, AB 21, with 21 Co-sponsors (click here – (23-1452/1) (wisconsin.gov)).
Wisconsin is one of many states that has come under severe scrutiny since the 2020 Presidential Election when it was discovered that too many unapproved individuals were accessing Wis Vote with nefarious intent to possibly affect the outcome of an election.
With all precincts reporting and President Trump comfortably ahead by some 30,000 votes at midnight on November 3rd, at 3:26 A.M. on November 4th, a missing flash drive, containing some 170,000 absentee ballots, was retrieved by the City of Milwaukee Elections Director from Central Count and 18 minutes later, President supposedly lost the election by 20,682 votes (click here – Milwaukee Election Flash Drive Was Briefly Lost, Sources Say. (wisconsinrightnow.com)).
This new legislation is critical for the following reasons:
- Wisconsin has a population of approximately 5.9 million.
- Wisconsin has a voting age population (age 18 and older) of approximately 4.6 million (click here – Federal Register :: Estimates of the Voting Age Population for 2021).
- 3.3 million out of 3.5 million eligible registered voters or 94%, supposedly voted in the 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin (click here – WEC Releases Analysis of November 2020 Election Data | Wisconsin Elections Commission). A statistical improbability.
- Nearly 2 million out of 3.3 million people or 60%, voted absentee in the 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin with only .002% or 4,270 of those absentee ballots being rejected (click here – WEC Releases Analysis of November 2020 Election Data | Wisconsin Elections Commission). A statistical improbability.
- Nearly 1 million new voter registrations were processed in 2020 in Wisconsin (click here – Summary 21-19 Elections Administration (wisconsin.gov)). A statistical improbability,
- All 72 Counties in Wisconsin saw their voter registration rolls increase by approximately 7% in 2020, only to have those same voter rolls decrease by about 7% over the next several months (click here – Voter Registration Statistics | Wisconsin Elections Commission). A statistical improbability.
- Some 205,000 names were supposedly removed from the E.R.I.C. Mover List shortly after the 2020 Presidential Election (click here – Why 205,000 voters were removed from the rolls without any fanfare (tmj4.com)) when democrats were successful in keeping them on Wis Vote for the 2020 Presidential Election (click here – Rightwing group nearly forced Wisconsin to purge thousands of eligible voters | Wisconsin | The Guardian). Some 69,000 of these “mover list” voters voted in 2020 (click here – https://elections.wi.gov/news/
wec-releases-analysis- november-2020-election-data).
It is hoped that this new legislation, brought forth by republicans, will be approved in 2023 to protect the integrity of the 2024 election cycle.
The Democrat governor of Wisconsin has already promised to veto any legislation of this type.
The Wisconsin State Senate stands a really good chance of being able to override any veto of the democrat governor if they can maintain a supermajority (22-11) with the Special Election on April 4th for the 8th Senate District, a red district (click here – Knodl advances in Senate District 8 primary to face Habush Sinykin (pbswisconsin.org)).
The Wisconsin State Assembly is very close to having a supermajority (64-35) to override any vetoes of the democrat governor.
Getting rid of these extra 3.8 million names will go a long way to restoring election integrity in Wisconsin and making it a lot harder for democrats to possibly compromise the outcomes of elections in their favor.