HAPPENING NOW: Wisconsin Republican Senate Initiates Process to Scrub Wisconsin Voter Rolls of 3.8 MILLION Extra Names and Phantom Voters

by
Madison – The Wisconsin Republican Controlled State Senate Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (click here – 2023 Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov)) will hold its initial Hearing on scrubbing Wis Vote (click here 
Clerks | Wisconsin Elections Commission) of the extra 3.8 million names of supposed voters that may not exist, are inactive, non-citizens, deceased, have moved, legally declared incompetent, non-registered, felons and or non-eligible.
The Hearing begins today at 10:30 A.M. in Room 300 Southeast of the State Capitol in Madison (click here – https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/current/committees/Senate/2679).
The specific bill is SB 26 with 9 Co-Sponsors (click here – 2023 Senate Bill 26 (wisconsin.gov)).
There is a sister bill in the Assembly that is awaiting a Hearing, AB 21, with 21 Co-sponsors (click here – (23-1452/1) (wisconsin.gov)).
Wisconsin is one of many states that has come under severe scrutiny since the 2020 Presidential Election when it was discovered that too many unapproved individuals were accessing Wis Vote with nefarious intent to possibly affect the outcome of an election.
With all precincts reporting and President Trump comfortably ahead by some 30,000 votes at midnight on November 3rd, at 3:26 A.M. on November 4th, a missing flash drive, containing some 170,000 absentee ballots, was retrieved by the City of Milwaukee Elections Director from Central Count and 18 minutes later, President supposedly lost the election by 20,682 votes (click here – Milwaukee Election Flash Drive Was Briefly Lost, Sources Say. (wisconsinrightnow.com)).
This new legislation is critical for the following reasons:
It is hoped that this new legislation, brought forth by republicans, will be approved in 2023 to protect the integrity of the 2024 election cycle.
The Democrat governor of Wisconsin has already promised to veto any legislation of this type.
The Wisconsin State Senate stands a really good chance of being able to override any veto of the democrat governor if they can maintain a supermajority (22-11) with the Special Election on April 4th for the 8th Senate District, a red district (click here – Knodl advances in Senate District 8 primary to face Habush Sinykin (pbswisconsin.org)).
The Wisconsin State Assembly is very close to having a supermajority (64-35) to override any vetoes of the democrat governor.
Getting rid of these extra 3.8 million names will go a long way to restoring election integrity in Wisconsin and making it a lot harder for democrats to possibly compromise the outcomes of elections in their favor.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 