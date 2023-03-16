HAPPENING NOW: Wisconsin Republican Senate Initiates Process to Scrub Wisconsin Voter Rolls of 3.8 MILLION Extra Names and Phantom Voters

Madison – The Wisconsin Republican Controlled State Senate Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (click here – click here – The Wisconsin Republican Controlled State Senate Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection ( 2023 Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov) ) will hold its initial Hearing on scrubbing Wis Vote (

Clerks | Wisconsin Elections Commission ) of the extra 3.8 million names of supposed voters that may not exist, are inactive, non-citizens, deceased, have moved, legally declared incompetent, non-registered, felons and or non-eligible.

click here – The Hearing begins today at 10:30 A.M. in Room 300 Southeast of the State Capitol in Madison ( https://docs.legis. wisconsin.gov/current/ committees/Senate/2679 ).

click here – There is a sister bill in the Assembly that is awaiting a Hearing, AB 21, with 21 Co-sponsors ( (23-1452/1) (wisconsin.gov) ).

Wisconsin is one of many states that has come under severe scrutiny since the 2020 Presidential Election when it was discovered that too many unapproved individuals were accessing Wis Vote with nefarious intent to possibly affect the outcome of an election.

click here – With all precincts reporting and President Trump comfortably ahead by some 30,000 votes at midnight on November 3rd, at 3:26 A.M. on November 4th, a missing flash drive, containing some 170,000 absentee ballots, was retrieved by the City of Milwaukee Elections Director from Central Count and 18 minutes later, President supposedly lost the election by 20,682 votes ( Milwaukee Election Flash Drive Was Briefly Lost, Sources Say. (wisconsinrightnow.com) ).

This new legislation is critical for the following reasons: