Great Deals On “Salon-Quality” Bathrobes And “Wear All Day” MySlippers (Up To $100 Off)

“Hubby Loves His Robe – I bought the heavy-weight robe for my husband for Christmas. To say he loves it is an understatement, he wears it all the time.
It’s nice and heavy and keeps him warm as he is cold all the time. He also likes that it has long sleeves instead of 3/4 length like most robes. It also washes great.”
“I used these robes at a salon so I had to come on here and buy one. Absolutely love these.”
“The Heavyweight Champion of ALL robes everywhere!! – I bought a woman’s lightweight large gray for myself and two heavyweight gray XL for men as Christmas presents for my young son and a family friend last year…My son loves EVERYTHING about HIS robe and we got your slippers for our friend and he’s in love with them.”
The robe is made with luxurious Supima cotton. The extra-long staple fiber gives the MyPillow bath robe premium softness, strength, and color-retention.
“My slippers were a gift from my husband and since receiving them, he hasn’t heard me complain once about my feet being cold, aching, or tired. I work from home and wear them ALL DAY. Buy these slippers, you will love them!” – Beth
“Ordered these for my daughter for Christmas and now asking for a pair for myself. They are very well made and comfortable…So far I love every product I have bought from my pillow. Sheets, towels, many pillows and now the slippers.” – Deb
“These slippers are by far the most comfortable that I have ever owned. Very high quality and worth the money.” – JB