GOP Presidential Candidate Calls on New Yorkers to Beat Trump Supporters with a Baseball Bat

John Anthony Castro is running for president as a Republican.

He was born on the U.S. military base in Landstuhl, Germany and lives in Texas.  According to Ballotpedia, he earned a J.D. from the University of New Mexico School of Law, and an LL.M. from the Georgetown University Law Center. Castro’s career experience includes working as an attorney and entrepreneur.

John Anthony Castro HATES Trump supporters.

He hates Trump and his supporters with a red-hot passion.

On Friday John called for New Yorkers to beat Trump supporters with a bat.

Castro doubled down on Saturday.

He’s going for the GOP elite vote!

The dude is insane.

John Castro is an extreme example of a secret sleeper Republican. There are many just like him who run as Republicans and vote like Democrats. He’s just more open than others about his true feelings.

