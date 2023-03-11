GOP Congresswomen Blast Don Lemon: “There’s Nothing Liberals Fear More Than Strong Conservative Women” (VIDEO)

Don Lemon won’t like this.

The House GOP released an ad featuring GOP congresswomen blasting Don Lemon over his comments about Nikki Haley.

The ad includes GOP Reps Kat Cammack, Claudia Tenney, Ashley Hinson, Erin Houchin, Debbie Lesko, and Stephanie Bice.

In the ad, Rep Hinson says, “there’s nothing liberals fear more than strong conservative women.”

The Hill reported:

The House GOP campaign arm launched a one-minute ad this week featuring House Republican women lawmakers attacking CNN’s Don Lemon for comments he made last month in which he argued that former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime.” The ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which was first reported by Fox News and released on Thursday, includes Reps. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), Erin Houchin (R-Ind.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) and Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.). “I’m not about to let Don Lemon or anyone tell me, I’m not in my prime,” Bice says in the beginning of the ad before Cammack next says, “I’m in my prime because I don’t need Google to tell me.” “There’s nothing liberals fear more than strong conservative women,” Hinson says in another part of the ad.

You can watch the full ad here.

Lemon received backlash from people at CNN over his comments.

Female staffers even threatened to quit.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Female staffers at CNN are threatening to quit their jobs if Don Lemon isn’t fired over his “sexist” remarks about Nikki Haley, according to a new report. Lemon sparked outrage after he asserted that women in their 50s are “past their prime” while discussing Haley, who is 51. … According to a report from the Daily Mail, a source within CNN told them, “people are hurt by his actions and are not going to let this go. It is like every woman over 50 in America has taken this as a personal insult. The female staffers at CNN definitely have. He needs to make his vacation a permanent one.” A second source reportedly told the paper, “the women of CNN are angry. He’s made it impossible to do their jobs. He’s an embarrassment to the network and needs to go.”

