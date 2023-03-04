Get Woke, Go Broke: Christian School in Missouri Goes Bankrupt After Embracing the Radical-Left LGBTQ Agenda

A Christian school decided that sharing the Gospel was not enough and embarked on an effort to appease radical-left LGBTQ activists. They paid a fatal financial price for this move.

Urban Christian Academy in Kansas City is a private, K-8 school which provides tuition-free education for low-income students.

The school had always preached inclusivity in accordance to the teachings of Jesus Christ. The first part of their mission statement correctly notes that Jesus welcomes everyone.

But last year they decided to go woke. The school’s administrators added language expressing how were an “affirming school” and “stand with LGBTQIA+ and believe in their holiness.”

The decision-makers believed this would not be problematic.

Immediately following the new language being added, multiple churches withdrew their support, cutting off 80% of the school’s funding.

Now they are no longer in operation.

