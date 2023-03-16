“Get the Hell Out of My City!” Reporter Destroys Disgraced Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot During City Council Meeting (VIDEO)

Chicago reporter William Kelly obliterated outgoing Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Lightfoot conceded defeat in last month’s mayoral race after failing to make the runoff, finishing third in the first round of voting.

As Fox News reported, Lightfoot used to have standoffs with Kelly over her failed leadership before trying to silence Kelly by pulling his press credentials.

Kelly filed a lawsuit in response to Lightfoot’s thin-skinned move.

Lightfoot knew she could not handle the truth. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on how crime soared and homicides went through the roof under Lightfoot’s regime. Businesses were looted and fled the city.

In addition, she hurled f bombs at conservative leaders like President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Finally, Lightfoot completely shut down Chicago during the COVID pandemic. Adults could neither go to church nor work and children were unable to attend school.

This caused untold misery for millions of Chicagoans.

Kelly’s tour de force gave a voice to all those who suffered for four years under Lightfoot’s reign.

WATCH:

You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses. You did the one thing I thought could never happen: As somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low. I hope that, after today’s city council meeting, you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city. I used to be sitting over there with my colleagues, but I’m standing over here. You told me that crime was down, my videos went viral, amassed millions likes and shares, and it was hurting your re-election campaign, so you revoked my media credential.

During a “Fox and Friends” interview Thursday with Steve Doocy, Kelly said it was “the luck of the Irish” that he got an opportunity to confront Lightfoot one last time.