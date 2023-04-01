From CPAC DC: Why We Need New Federal State of China

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Kelly John Walker

Anyone who attended February’s CPAC event in Washington, D.C. could tell you that one exhibitor was impossible to ignore: The New Federal State of China (NFSC). Who are these people, and what do they seek to achieve?

On June 4, 2020, the New Federal State of China launched in New York City with one overarching goal: “Take down the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).” Yet, these freedom-seeking people encountered an America that has been infiltrated by the evil communist regime they came here to escape. America is not the beacon of freedom it once was…but a base of 500 million supporters desperately want to see our country resume the mantle of World Leader and Champion of Liberty. As American lawmakers are increasingly realizing, America cannot do that until it decouples from the CCP.

Tough times make tough people, and the New Federal State of China is made up of graduates from the school of hard knocks. Some have been arrested, others have been tortured; many worry that the CCP is targeting family members back in China in attempts to intimidate them. One young man shared that his mother sits in a CCP prison back in China. Nevertheless, the NFSC’s people are brave enough to face down a regime arguably worse than any of the 20th-Century’s most insidious regimes, including Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Japanese Empire.

“Take down the CCP” needs to be a defining slogan of our times.

The New Federal State of China is perhaps America’s greatest anti-CCP ally in the Cold War against the CCP, and their rallying cry of “take down the CCP” needs to be a defining slogan of our times.

The group brought their energy, enthusiasm, and tech savvy to CPAC at three booths buzzing with non-stop activity, reportedly doing about 90 interviews per day, livestreamed to NFSC Speaks onto their GETTR account: https://gettr.com/user/NFSCSpeaks. These NFCS efforts are a key component of the Information War against the CCP.

Guests included congressmen, heads of state, NGO leaders, independent news organizations, journalists, prominent dissidents from all over the world, and more.

“You can count on Congress to take back America from the CCP’s manipulation and weaponization of U.S. federal government agencies.” -Congressman Keith Self

Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry discussed his bill, which would “label the Communist party of China a transnational criminal organization.” He also pointed out the importance of separating the CCP from the Chinese people, who want to be free. “The Communist Party is not the friend of the United States of America,” he added.

Texas Representative Keith Self shared his conviction that “you can count on Congress to take back America from the CCP’s manipulation and weaponization of U.S. federal government agencies. I think we will do that through the select committee on the CCP. We’ve got to find the facts, we’ve got to lay out the case, and then we’ve got to move forward!”

My Pillow Founder, Mike Lindell said during his interview that he will share NFSC’s call for an investigation into the CCP’s lawsuits against Mr. Miles Guo using America’s top law firms and proxies within the DOJ and FBI: “I’ll take what I’m hearing from you…I’ll get it before…Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy…we’re behind everything you’re doing.”

“We’re not going to deny any righteous people that are speaking the truth like the NFSC,” said Washington Times Holdings Chairman, Michael Jenkins. “We’re happy to meet your leader and founder to discuss what are the facts, and I’m sure you’ll help enlighten the public!”

While in D.C., NFSC representatives visited a D.C. studio for a live interview with Grant Stinchfield on Real America’s Voice. “The CCP is so scared right now,” said NFSC co-host, Prince Li after the interview. “Grant Stinchfield is amplifying our voice to expose their corruption to the world!”

The weapons of NFCS’s warfare are not rifles and grenades, but information.

In the war against the Chinese communist regime, NFSC is the modern-day equivalent of the French Resistance that opposed Nazi aggression and the occupation of Europe. With over 500 million followers, NFSC operates all over the world, including in China. Some are even providing intelligence from within the government and military. Unlike the freedom fighters of the past, however, the weapons of NFCS’s warfare are not rifles and grenades, but information.

China took an early lead over the U.S. in the information and political warfare arenas. If we are to avoid a “hot war” with China, the U.S. must take back control of the narrative, win back hearts and minds, and—perhaps most importantly—heal the division the CCP has purposely exacerbated within our society and between our political parties.

We cannot free China until we first free America.

The NFSC organization is young and filled with optimism and energy to take down the CCP, but their momentum isn’t just about their own struggles. As NFSC representatives will tell you, we cannot free China until we first free America. The testimonies and information these people have to share are key to restoring the greatness and independence of the People of the U.S. and the governance we all deserve.

As the Chinese Whistleblowers who escaped the oppressive regime back in China can attest, if communism wins, we all lose.

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, writer, branding professional, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of FreedomTalk, host of FreedomTalk TV, and a freelance writer.