Fox Business Dominates as ‘Kudlow’ Celebrates One Year as No. 1 Business Program on Cable News

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow’s eponymous show finished its second year on the air as the No. 1 program in cable business news as the network dominated CNBC for the month of February, according to Nielsen data.

The show attracted an average of 299,000 total viewers for the month in the 4 p.m. ET time slot.

CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” meanwhile, brought in an average of 200,000 total viewers during the same hour.

“Kudlow” has outperformed “Closing Bell” for 17 consecutive months and was the No. 1 market program in all of business news in its second year.

Beyond the success of Kudlow’s show, Fox Business also finished strong in February during business day and market hours, defeating CNBC in average total viewers.

Even in the premarket hours, Maria Bartiromo outperformed CNBC’s “Squawk Box” during its 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday slot, averaging 118,000 total viewers for the month.

According to Nielsen, three Fox Business shows were among the most-watched in business news in February.

“Kudlow,” “Varney & Co.” and “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” were all in the top 10.

Fox News has dominated its competition across the board in recent years and features cable’s most-watched show, “The Five,” which Kudlow sometimes joins as a guest panelist.

Kudlow’s popularity across multiple platforms is proof audiences are tired of liberal spin, not only in news but in financial reporting.

Before he launched his hit show, Kudlow explained he hoped to speak to “the real issues truly impacting Americans.”

He’s done something right.

His show on Fox Business debuted two years at a time when the network was struggling to find its footing.

The relationship has been beneficial for Kudlow, Fox Media and viewers who are treated to a daily dose of the affable host’s wit, charm and vast knowledge of the financial sector.

The former Trump administration economist frequently veers into topics beyond financial analysis, and there is never a dull moment.

The former assistant for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council worked for CNBC for years before he joined the White House in 2018.

Congratulations @larry_kudlow on being named Chief Economic Advisor. Your advice was instrumental on the campaign & later during tax reform. Now, we welcome you to the White House! You will undoubtedly help POTUS grow the economy and create jobs & opportunity for all Americans! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 15, 2018

He hosted “The Kudlow Report” on CNBC from 2009 to 2014 and also hosted another show with Jim Cramer. But at Fox Business, he is No. 1.

Long before his time in the White House working to draft policy for former President Donald Trump, Kudlow was an economist in the Reagan administration.

Four decades later at age 75, he’s still got his fastball and is as in demand as ever.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.