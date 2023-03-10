Former J6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Claims He Didn’t Have Access to January 6 Footage

Former January 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson claimed he never had access to January 6 footage after Fox News host Tucker Carlson released never-before-seen footage.

Bennie Thompson told CNN that he is not aware of any January 6 Committee members having access to the J6 footage.

“I’m actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video,” Bennie Thompson told CNN.

Via CNN: “Bennie Thompson, former chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said lawmakers were never given that type of access to the footage last Congress. “It’s strictly a new policy that the new speaker has put in place,” he told CNN.”

CNN reporter Alayna Treene continued, “Thompson said he doesn’t think any of the Jan. 6 members themselves ever had access to the footage — they let only staff view it. “I’m actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video.””

Thompson said he doesn’t think any of the Jan. 6 members themselves ever had access to the footage — they let only staff view it. "I'm actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video." — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 8, 2023

Molly Hemingway said this is a “stunning admission.”

In stunning admission, the chairman of the J6 committee now confesses he never analyzed any footage before running the made-for-TV show trial with Liz Cheney. Absolutely insane. Even worse than we thought. https://t.co/55Cnfo7HMh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to never-before-seen January 6 footage.

Tucker Carlson released some of the January 6 footage showing police escorting peaceful protestors through the Capitol.

House Republicans launched an investigation into the January 6 Committee.