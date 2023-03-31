“Florida will Not Assist in an Extradition Request” DeSantis Statement on Trump Indictment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a statement Thursday evening on the reported indictment of President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury in the alleged Stormy Daniels hush money probe–but didn’t mention Trump’s name. DeSantis has been laying the groundwork to challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination but until recently has been reticent to speak directly about Trump.

DeSantis’ statement was tweeted on his official governor account. He said Florida would not “assist in an extradition request.” However with reports Trump will fly to New York next week to turn himself in, that stance is more cheap grandstanding than a principled stance.

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.

A week-and-a-half ago DeSantis took a cheap shot at Trump over the Stormy Daniels investigation, “I’ve got real issues to deal with here in the state of Florida. I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that.”