Florida NAACP Requests National Board Issue Travel Advisory Warning to the State for Black People to Avoid the State Due to ‘Safety Concerns’

In Orlando, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Florida State conference voted unanimously to seek permission from its national leadership to issue a travel advisory for the state claiming “safety concerns.”

In January, The Gateway Pundit reported that the NAACP is considering filing a lawsuit over Florida banning a high school AP African American Studies class that contained sections on Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory.

The course was banned after a review found that it violated the state law prohibiting CRT from being taught in K-12 classrooms.

A decision is expected in May from NAACP leadership on whether to issue the travel advisory.

10 Investigates reports:

10 Investigates first reported on Tuesday the Florida NAACP Florida State Conference voted unanimously over the weekend to ask its national office for approval to issue a travel advisory in the wake of recent policies and legislation targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

One of the bills, HB 999, in its current form would ban certain courses on gender studies and race. Some in higher education contend that DEI courses are an invaluable learning tool. Should the law pass, certain majors like women’s studies and any subject surrounding critical race theory would be eliminated as well. The bill is headed to the State Senate for approval.

“We would issue this to anyone who is thinking of coming to Florida, thinking of sending their children to school — anyone planning to breathe in Florida,” Florida NAACP legislative affairs chair Marsha Ellison told 10 Investigates earlier this week. “We want people to be ‘woke.'” ****** The push for the travel advisory is also in response to the state’s rejection of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course. In a letter, the state said it “lacks educational value.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Black history is taught in Florida schools as its part of the core curriculum, but called the proposed AP African American Studies course “indoctrination, not education.” The College Board fired back against the Florida Department of Education calling their characterization of course materials “slander” and said it is politically motivated.