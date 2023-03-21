FL Dad Fatally Shoots Physically Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Who Came Back to Her Apartment After Police Left

On Saturday, a gun-toting Florida dad shot his daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend after he assaulted her in an apartment near The University of Florida.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – According to Gainesville police officers, they received a report of a domestic dispute at the Polos Apartments complex, during which a woman’s ex-boyfriend had allegedly physically assaulted her. Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 pm and took a report, at which point the female victim’s father also arrived at the scene.

About 30 minutes after the police left, the ex returned to the apartment, and the father shot the suspect in the chest with a handgun.

The suspect tried to run away and was found by responding officers near his car. He had been fatally wounded by the gunshot and was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

One resident at the apartment complex expressed their shock at the violent events that took place, saying, “Everyone I speak to here is so nice. I come, and I work out here every day, and everyone I interact with is so genuine and kind, so it was one of those things where it’s definitely out of the blue.”

“I’m going to need a lot more details on what happened,” the resident added. “It seems like it was a random thing because this doesn’t happen all the time. But at the same time, I am considering moving somewhere else because it happened so close to me.”

Another resident, Dalton Graham. reported that the area the apartment complex is in is relatively safe and doesn’t often see incidences of violence like this one.

“I thought that you had the wrong Polos [Apartments complex] or something,” Graham said, seemingly not too concerned about future violence. “I have nothing but good things to say about the university and the city in general, and especially the Polos Apartments. Never really had anything like this, so it was pretty shocking.”

The Gainesville Police Department is in the process of investigating the incident. So far, no arrests have been made, and the names of those involved have not been released to the public.