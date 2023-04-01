Fetterman Leaves Walter Reed After Six Weeks; Video Released of CBS Interview

Freshman Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland Friday after six weeks of treatment for “severe clinical depression.” Fetterman has been incommunicado since he was admitted on February 15. Only a few staged photos of him with staff and family have been released.

His staff released a medical summary that indicated profound speech issues and how wrecked Fetterman was when he was when admitted, but said he is now clear to return to the Senate and noted he had been fitted with hearing aids. The summary said at admission six weeks ago that “Fetterman had stopped eating and drinking” and that his “symptoms had progressively worsened over the previous 8 weeks.” In other words his staff and wife nearly killed him by running him into the ground when he was not fit to serve as a senator.

On Friday a photo was posted to Fetterman’s official Senate Twitter account of a gaunt, emotionally flat looking Fetterman raising a thumb up for the camera as he stood ready to get in a car.

CBS News teased an interview with Fetterman talking about his bout with depression:

Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello posted a statement saying Fetterman had already returned home to Braddock, Pennsylvania, “NEWS: Sen. Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed, and is now back in Braddock With the Senate in recess for the next 2 weeks, John will spend time with his family and constituents in PA, and return to D.C. when the Senate session resumes on 4/17.”

The statement was also posted with the photo, “I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs…I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works…This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

Fetterman, his wife and staff have lied about, mislead and downplayed Fetterman’s health issues since even before his debilitating, near fatal stroke last May.

In October, Fetterman’s campaign donor Doctor Clifford Chen said in a statement that Fetterman was fit to serve. He didn’t make it two months as a senator before flaming out.

Hopefully the doctors at Walter Reed are telling the whole truth about Fetterman and he is well enough to function. Medical summary by Dr.David Williamson, chief of neuropsychiatry:

