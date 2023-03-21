New Yorker Sh*ts in Theater Aisle Near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at Broadway Show

by

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were surprised to find a turd in the aisle by their seats during intermission at the Shubert Theater in New York City last week.

The mother and daughter were seeing “Some Like it Hot” on Broadway when the incident occurred.

The theater staff quickly cleaned up the No. 2 before the next act.

How disgusting.

The New York Post reported:

Page Six hears that a serial pooper has been stalking the halls of the legendary Shubert Theater — and the last time they struck, a turd appeared in the aisle near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at “Some Like It Hot.”

A source close to the show insists that it was a regrettable one-off incident.

But another source tells us that the theater’s staff said that the s–t’s (almost) hit the fans at other performances as well.

“Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience,” said a source, “the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.”

The insider added, “The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act.”

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 