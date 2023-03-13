Federal Reserve Announces It Is Conducting Review Into Its Own Regulatory Failure of Silicon Valley Bank

The Federal Reserve on Monday announced Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr will lead a review of its regulatory failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

*FED TO PROBE ITS SUPERVISION OF SVB, RELEASE REVIEW BY MAY 1 What supervision? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 13, 2023

Silicon Valley Bank was in FDIC receivership on Friday after investors withdrew more than $40 billion in a run on the bank.

“The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.

“The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr is leading a review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, in light of its failure. The review will be publicly released by May 1.” the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve announced Monday.

“We need to have humility, and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience,” said Vice Chair Barr.

This is a regulatory failure of historic proportions by both the Fed and Treasury. Instead of preventing billions in losses, the Fed was worrying about board diversity and Yellen was flying to Ukraine. Everyone should be sacked immediately. https://t.co/XDd5LTI6hF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 12, 2023

