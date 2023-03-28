FBI Informant Jen Loh Infiltrated Proud Boys Defense During Trial – Prayed with Protesters and Their Families – Now She Speaks Out to CNN After She Was Outed



Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas or “Jen Loh”

Proud Boys defense attorneys revealed last week that their defense team was infiltrated for months and during the trial by an FBI informant who was reporting regularly to the bureau.

The attorneys identified Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, as the FBI operative who was spying on the defense team and communicating back to the DOJ.

This is criminal activity. The case should be thrown out and the government attorneys should be disbarred and prosecuted.

Jen Loh was active for years as a Pro-Trump activist while reporting back to the FBI. It makes sense now that she was flying around the country to hold rallies for The Proud Boys. It also makes you wonder how many more feds were part of the Proud Boy community. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the DOJ had 9 federal informants inside the Proud Boys in the run-up to January 6. Now they have 10. How many more?

The New York Times reported on this informant only after the story went public.

Jen Loh was attending prayer meetings with MAGA supporters while spying on them.

What a sick, sick lady.



FBI informant Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, with conservative podcaster David Harris

Here Jen Loh retweeted a Gateway Pundit article



On Monday CNN posted an interview with FBI informant Jen Loh.

CNN starts with a lie. Jen Loh has been “in touch with” Proud Boys members for SEVERAL YEARS – not just the last year.

And Loh also says she never informed the FBI on the Proud Boys. This is also a hilarious lie.

Via CNN.