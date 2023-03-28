FBI Informant Jen Loh Infiltrated Proud Boys Defense During Trial – Prayed with Protesters and Their Families – Now She Speaks Out to CNN After She Was Outed

Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas or “Jen Loh”
Proud Boys defense attorneys revealed last week that their defense team was infiltrated for months and during the trial by an FBI informant who was reporting regularly to the bureau.
The attorneys identified Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, as the FBI operative who was spying on the defense team and communicating back to the DOJ.
This is criminal activity. The case should be thrown out and the government attorneys should be disbarred and prosecuted.
Jen Loh was active for years as a Pro-Trump activist while reporting back to the FBI. It makes sense now that she was flying around the country to hold rallies for The Proud Boys. It also makes you wonder how many more feds were part of the Proud Boy community. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the DOJ had 9 federal informants inside the Proud Boys in the run-up to January 6. Now they have 10. How many more?
The New York Times reported on this informant only after the story went public.
Jen Loh was attending prayer meetings with MAGA supporters while spying on them.
What a sick, sick lady.
FBI informant Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, with conservative podcaster David Harris
Here Jen Loh retweeted a Gateway Pundit article
On Monday CNN posted an interview with FBI informant Jen Loh.
CNN starts with a lie. Jen Loh has been “in touch with” Proud Boys members for SEVERAL YEARS – not just the last year.
And Loh also says she never informed the FBI on the Proud Boys. This is also a hilarious lie.
Via CNN.
Over the past year, Texas woman Jen Loh has been in touch with several Proud Boys now on trial for seditious conspiracy, talking with the members of the far-right group and their defense counsel about the case and suggesting possible witnesses and attorneys who could help.
All the while, Loh was also a paid FBI informant.
That revelation threw a wrench into the ongoing trial this week in federal court in Washington, DC, when defense counsel learned of her relationship with the government.
In an interview with CNN, Loh said she never told her FBI handlers anything about the Proud Boys. She said she reported to the FBI “mostly” about Antifa and split ways with the bureau after she and her handlers decided her testimony in the Proud Boys trial would be an issue for the working relationship.
Loh said she began communicating with the FBI in 2018. According to the government, she was an informant from April 2020 until January this year. Loh said she was only paid by the FBI once, when she sent security footage of people harassing her at her home.
“Antifa-types kept harassing me,” she said, adding that since her name was revealed online in connection with the Proud Boys case, she has been on the receiving end of non-stop, hate-filled messages.
Loh, previously a member of Latinos for Trump, participated in Proud Boys text chats and had extensive communications with one of the defendants in prison. She also suggested starting prayer groups with the defendants’ family members, according to defense counsel.
In the trial of five Proud Boys in connection with their actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, defense counsel argued that the case shouldn’t proceed because the government failed to disclose Loh’s relationship with the FBI.