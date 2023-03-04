Fauci Gets Fact-Checked: DC Diner Gives Dr. Tony Fauci Much-Needed Feedback

Last night Arizona activist Melissa Lively and filmmaker Greg Strause were dining in Washington DC when Dr. Tony Fauci entered the restaurant with two bodyguards. It is not clear at this point if these were government-funded bodyguards but they reportedly did have badges.

Melissa posed for a photo with Dr. Fauci and gave him some much-needed feedback. She flipped him the bird.

Influencer Ada Liuch later tweeted this out.

In case you missed it in the first picture, this is why it’s so awesome. She did what 7,000,000,000 want to do! pic.twitter.com/vAOYFt14D0 — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) March 4, 2023

She autographed one for me at CPAC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xAemwZOSi — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) March 4, 2023

On Saturday The Gateway Pundit contacted Eric and Melissa. Eric told us they were at the restaurant when Dr. Fauci walked in. No doubt, Fauci was expecting a standing ovation, instead he received the much-deserved feedback. According to Eric, Fauci’s bodyguards told him this was not the place for showing their objection to Fauci’s policies. Eric told the bodyguard, “I was not able to attend my father’s funeral because of this man!” Eric told security, “My father could not take Ivermectin because of this guy!”

Three years after the start of the pandemic we now see that the COVID-19 virus was made in a Wuhan lab funded by Dr. Fauci. Then he bribed scientists to not rat him out.

Today we also understand that Fauci’s policies ruined the economy, ruined business owners, ruined child development, destroyed our personal liberties, and ruined millions of lives.

It’s about time Fauci got a little feedback.

Hat Tip Ari