Fake News: Liberal Daily Beast Forced to Correct Claim That CPAC Speaker Wants “Transgender Community Eradicated” But Continues to Call Remarks “Genocidal”

At CPAC on Saturday, writer Michael Knowles shared concerns about how transgenderism is shaping public life and dialogue.

In his speech, Knowles said, “There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing. If transgenderism is true, if men really can become women, then it’s true for everybody of all ages. If transgenderism is false, as it is, if men really can’t become women, as they cannot, then it’s false for everybody too. And if it’s false, then we should not indulge it. Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people.”

“If it is false, then for the good of society and especially for the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely. The whole, preposterous ideology at every level.”

But that is not how the screaming headline from the liberal Daily Beast covered his remarks. Their headline read, “Michael Knowles Says Transgender Community Must Be ‘Eradicated’ at CPAC-This is Genocidal.”

Knowles demanded a retraction from the outlet for the incorrect description of his remarks.

I never said that and demand a retraction. @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/RvPCikgHgG — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 4, 2023

The Daily Beast edited their headline to, “Michael Knowles Says Transgenderism Must Be ‘Eradicated’ at CPAC”, but the outlet did not remove the “This is Genocidal” caption from the headline.

Knowles respond to the title correction.

I’m pleased to see that @thedailybeast‘s lawyers scrambled to make them stealth-edit their defamatory headline about me. Unfortunately, this tweak does not constitute a retraction of the article, which remains libelous. https://t.co/TLkCne3sp2 pic.twitter.com/kvL61u11eZ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 4, 2023

Liberals tried in vain to continue attacking the remarks, but Knowles adroitly pointed out their linguistic hypocrisy.

You can’t “eradicate transgenderism” without violence against trans siblings. People don’t simply cease to exist. https://t.co/1ODSz8j3TL — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) March 5, 2023

Are you calling for a genocide of the poor? https://t.co/yN41olWlKp — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 5, 2023