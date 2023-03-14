EXPLOSIVE: The 2020 Election Steal Required an “Emergency” on Jan 6 to Culminate the Coup

An “emergency” was required on Jan 6 to prevent the 2020 election coup from being uncovered.

(When I first read and put this together I jumped out of my chair and said aloud – “No Way”)

The Conservative Treehouse laid this out in an article a couple of days ago. This is a very important read. What this shows is that the Democrats and the Deep State needed an “emergency” on January 6th to culminate their 2020 Election steal.

In order to complete the 2020 Election coup, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and Pence needed to create an emergency. The only way to prevent Congress from delaying the certification of state electoral votes was to create a crisis that could easily be designated an emergency.

Just moments, literally 3 minutes before two representatives issued a vote for motions to suspend the certification, the House members were “informed” by capitol police and other “agents” that a protest was about to breach the chambers. It was at this time that key people: Pence, Pelosi, Schumer, Mcconnell can be seen being walked out and escorted from the chamber. This effectively halted the Entire Chamber Process…

The crisis was created to eliminate the motion challenges to halt the certification and to begin voting to look into voting irregularities and fraud.

The two motions were completely legal and constitutional under at least two constitutionally recognized procedures… procedures that would REQUIRE the House to pause the certification and then vote to determine whether the motions of suspend could move forward…

Conservative Treehouse opines that by eliminating the motions from the records of the House, they could certify the fraud with no detractors on record and give SCOTUS an reason to claim that cases before it lacked standing.

In order to prevent those two motions, the Speaker of the House, the Minority Leaders and the President of the Congress (VP Pence) could not be PRESENT IN THE CHAMBERS.

This allowed Speaker Pelosi to suspend the Congress UNILATERALLY UNDER EMERGENCY RULES. This protest was necessary. The crisis was created because there is no other way to suspend the business of certification UNILATERALLY. The crisis invoked emergency procedures and Pelosi was able to prevent the delay of certification herself.

When Congress returned later that night, Pelosi was in charge:

The Speaker initiated the NEW sessions under special emergency rules. These rules abandon and make it clear that the ONLY purpose of the new session was to EXPEDITE the certification and dismiss all prior regular session procedural rules. This is why those two motions to table votes to consider a debate and pause to the certifications of state vote electors never happened later that evening when the house business was reconvened!… …it was at THIS NEW SESSION that VP Pence, President of Congress, would also have no ability to even consider pausing the electoral certification, because there were no motions of disagreements on the matter. So, in a technical legal claim, he is correct that he had no constitutional authority to address any issues of fraud or doubts about electoral irregularities.

But how did Pence know this ahead of time so that he could clarify it in his statement that he released while President Trump was still talking?

This was a coup….it was a very organized and carefully planned coup. VP Pence without a doubt as well as most members of the house were quite aware of how the certification was going to be MANAGED. It would require new rules to prevent the debate clause from occurring! New rules that ONLY AN EMERGENCY CRISIS COULD CREATE! So, they created an emergency.

The Jan 6 riots were planned. We all know it. Now we better understand why.