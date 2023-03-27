EXCLUSIVE: While the Country Was Focused on PA’s Corrupt 2020 Election Results – PA Was Busy Paying BPro Voting Systems Millions for Future Work

After its corrupt results were reported from the 2020 election, Pennsylvania was busy moving ahead with a multi-million dollar contract with BPro voting systems. PA was done with the 2020 Election and moving on.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, millions of mail-in ballots were proportionately reported across Pennsylvania counties in an observable and unrealistic pattern to give Joe Biden the win. At the same time, GOP observers were removed from the counting rooms while this was going on.

While this mess was being covered up by the state, the state’s election team was busy moving forward with a multi-million dollar contract with BPro election systems. This indicates that the state elections team in PA was in not going to address the obvious abnormalities in the 2020 results in their state.

Before the 2020 Election, on October 9, 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of State posted an RFP for an updated Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) system.

Still, before the 2020 Election, on March 19, 2020, PA selected BPro, Inc as the vendor to replace the SURE system. The only two contractors mentioned in the award letter were BPro and Tenex Solutions.

On December 28, 2020, a contract became effective between BPro and the Commonwealth of PA. This agreement was signed on December 11, 2021. This was at the same time PA was in the news for certifying its uncertifiable 2020 Election results.

Then, only three days later, BPro was reportedly purchased by a company by the name of Knowink. According to the Emergency Procurement below, BPro was purchased by Knowink on December 31, 2020.

On February 1, 2021, an additional emergency amount of $3,000,000 was awarded to Knowink. This was signed by Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions, Jonathan M. Marks. Little information was provided regarding the rationale for the additional $3 million payment related to the purchase of BPro by Knowink.

We don’t know what this additional $3 million request is about. There is evidence below that this award may have been disapproved the following day February 2, 2021. (Note that at this time there were still numerous questions outstanding about the state’s 2020 Election results.)

On February 8th, 2021, KnowInk announced that it had acquired BPro. KnowInk is a St. Louis-based election equipment company (primarily an ePollbook company). In December 2020, KnowInk received a significant investment from Hermann Companies out of St. Louis, MO. The investment was intended to help KnowInk acquire companies.

Was it proper for PA to put in place a contract with a company that was in the process of being sold only 3 days after its contract was placed with the state? What was the rationale for the additional $3 million awarded two months later after the original $10 million contract was put in place?

What is really going on?