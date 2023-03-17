EXCLUSIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Paid Himself Over $2 BILLION and His Team Another $1 BILLION Before Filing for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried paid himself and his team over $3 Billion and yet he still runs free.

Today in the Southern District of New York in the bankruptcy of FTX it was learned that SBF and his friends transferred over $3 billion to themselves before the company filed for bankruptcy.

Market Insider reported:

FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried and five people in his inner circle took more than $3.2 billion from hedge fund Alameda Research and other parts of his crypto empire, according to its new bosses. Former CEO Bankman-Fried and the FTX employees transferred the money to their personal accounts under the label “payments and loans”, FTX’s new management said in Wednesday filings to bankruptcy court. Most of the funds came from Alameda, FTX’s sister trading arm, and were transferred before the crypto exchange collapsed in November, they said. Bankman-Fried picked up about $2.2 billion, while ex-engineer Nishad Singh, FTX cofounder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison received $587 million, $246 million and $6 million, respectively, the filings said.

Bob Bishop reported on Twitter:

FTX reported to the bankruptcy court this afternoon that 3.2 billion dollars were paid to Sam Bankman-Fried and his senior leadership team. So, why isn’t SBF in jail until his hearing in the Fall?@gatewaypundit @FtxScandal pic.twitter.com/T2mG4dzfaS — Bob Bishop – Forensic Investigator (@BobBish40288847) March 17, 2023

Below is the entire filing from today:

And to think this guy is in his parent’s home and not in jail. The US legal system is a joke.