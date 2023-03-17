EXCLUSIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Paid Himself Over $2 BILLION and His Team Another $1 BILLION Before Filing for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried paid himself and his team over $3 Billion and yet he still runs free.

Today in the Southern District of New York in the bankruptcy of FTX it was learned that SBF and his friends transferred over $3 billion to themselves before the company filed for bankruptcy.

Market Insider reported:

FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried and five people in his inner circle took more than $3.2 billion from hedge fund Alameda Research and other parts of his crypto empire, according to its new bosses.

Former CEO Bankman-Fried and the FTX employees transferred the money to their personal accounts under the label “payments and loans”, FTX’s new management said in Wednesday filings to bankruptcy court.

Most of the funds came from Alameda, FTX’s sister trading arm, and were transferred before the crypto exchange collapsed in November, they said.

Bankman-Fried picked up about $2.2 billion, while ex-engineer Nishad Singh, FTX cofounder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison received $587 million, $246 million and $6 million, respectively, the filings said.

Bob Bishop reported on Twitter:

Below is the entire filing from today:

FTX Financial Report 3172023 by Jim Hoft on Scribd

And to think this guy is in his parent’s home and not in jail.  The US legal system is a joke. 

