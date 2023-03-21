EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Shares Letters from Hunter’s Attorneys Threatening to Sue Him for Discussing Contents on Hunter’s Laptop

Roger Stone shared the letters sent to him threatening a lawsuit from Hunter Biden’s attorneys. Roger Stone did nothing wrong.
Stone shared the following:
OMG ! Hunter Biden’s expensive high priced lawyer is threatening to sue me for TALKING about the contents of Hunter Bidens’s Laptop on my daily show the StoneZONE at https://StoneZONE.LIVE
Two letters Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell has sent me are attached (below).
Everything I know about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop I know by reading about it in the New York Post or the Report On The Biden Laptop by the Marco Polo USA Foundation marcopolousa.org.
I have no knowledge or involvement in the process or series of events by which Hunter Biden’s Laptop contents became available but I have no reason to believe the information I have read online was hacked, stolen or obtained illegaly.
Speaking of defamation, Kevin Morris a lawyer/associate of Hunter Biden has made numerous assertions to reporters that I and my attorney Tyler Nixon played some illicit or illegal role in the Hunter Biden Laptop contents becoming public. I have retained copies of these communications and will countersue Morris and Hunter Biden if any frivolous lawsuit is filed against me. I would relish the opportunity to cross-examine Hunter Biden under oath about EVERY SINGLE PAGE of the Lap Top material.
I will not be silenced.
Roger Stone
Here is the first letter sent to Roger Stone from Hunter’s attorney.
2023.02.08 Letter to R. Stone Re Litigation Hold Notice by Jim Hoft on Scribd
Here is the second threatening letter.
2023.03.17 Letter to R. Stone Re Follow-Up to Litigation Hold Notice by Jim Hoft on Scribd