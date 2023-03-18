EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “We’re Not Going to Tolerate Any More of This Crap” – GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Slams Mayorkas and Ortiz’s Border Failures, Speaks On Illegal Immigration Contributing to Water Shortages in Arizona (VIDEO)

GOP Representative Paul Gosar was in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday with conservative leaders and water experts to host a discussion and propose solutions to Arizona’s water supply issues.

Below is a full list of the panelists:

Councilman Ray Malnar Councilman Bart Turner City of Glendale Mark Lewis VP Engineering, Water Resource Institute Mayor Cal Sheehy Lake Havasu City Amanda Monize Central Arizona Project Board Member Kerri Hatz GM. Mohave Valley Irrigation District Michael Pearce Mohave Valley Irrigation District Counsel AZ State Rep. Tim Dunn Clint Chandler Deputy Director, AZ Dept. of Water Resources Councilwoman Wally Campbell City of Goodyear Barbara Chappell City of Goodyear Water Services Director Jim Marchant Councilman Craig Heustis Vice Mayor Michelle Hess City of Buckeye Paul Michael Wihbey Patrick Dent Deputy Gen Mgr CAP Bobby Anastasov City of Buckeye Water Resources Mgr Jack W Lunsford President, Lunsford Group/Buckeye Rep. Ken Strobeck City of Buckeye Intergovernmental Relations Javier Setovich Buckeye Deputy City Manager/Water Resources Mayor Skip Hall City of Surprise Mike Boule City of Surprise Water Resource Director

Panelists discussed solutions and infrastructure such as desalination plants, pipelining flood water, rain, and runoff, and using modular nuclear reactors to power these projects.

As millions flood across the southern border, Arizona is experiencing limited water resources with drying wells and diminishing rivers and groundwater.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that over 1,000 residents of Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, have no source of water for their homes after the city of Scottsdale shut their water off. Remember, Scottsdale is one of the cities where Joe Biden housed illegal immigrants in a hotel with around-the-clock security, food, clothing, and water for drinking and bathing. Who knows how much of Arizona’s water these people used for free?

“Citizens have less rights than illegals. Something’s wrong with this Justice Department,” and “something’s wrong with this department of Homeland Security,” said Paul Gosar. Gosar also told us how the billions of dollars spent caring for illegal immigrants instead of deporting them would help us build “fabulous” water and transportation infrastructure.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke with Rep. Gosar about the ongoing water issues and how illegal immigration contributes to the waste and abuse of Arizona’s natural resources.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted that the US has lost “operational control” of the border under Joe Biden. When confronted by RAV correspondent Ben Bergquam on whether or not DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached, Ortiz responded, “no, sir,” and cowered into a separate room to hide from Bergquam.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Illegal immigration in Arizona is already increasing under the new fraudulently elected regime, with 30% more gotaways in the second month of Katie Hobbs’ illegitimate term. They are also bringing deadly fentanyl, which is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, and half of the fentanyl seizures nationwide are taking place in the state of Arizona. According to Gosar, “2 million pills have just been interceded in just Arizona in one border crossing just in the last month.”

We are witnessing the intentional and systemic destruction of America.

Gosar told The Gateway Pundit that “anybody that goes along with this should be held accountable,” starting with Mayorkas “because he’s the one dictating the whole policy.”

“We’re not going to tolerate any more of this crap,” Gosar continued.

Why aren’t the woke climate change radicals up in arms over illegal immigrants who don’t care about the environment, polluting our Country and using our natural resources?

